Kelowna elector organization fined following 2022 municipal election

Photo: Contributed Chris Williams and Sacheen Collecutt ran under the Spirit Alliance banner during the 2022 Kelowna election

Elections BC has slapped fines totalling $2,000 on a political party and its financial agent resulting from the 2022 Kelowna municipal elections.

The fines against Spirit Alliance and financial agent Michael Dudenhoeffer were announced Wednesday and come as a result of an investigation which started in April of last year.

The fines stem from a $1,250 campaign contribution from Kevin Knight Management Ltd.

Mitchell Berard, the authorized principal official for Spirit Alliance was fined $750 for accepting the donation while Dudenhoeffer was fined $1,250 for failing to return the contribution as directed

The contribution was deemed prohibited and an investigator recommended penalties for accepting the prohibited campaign donation and failing to return it within 30 days of the financial agent becoming aware of the prohibited contribution or remitting to Elections BC as soon as practicable.

Financial penalties were recommended, however Dudenhoeffer argued they did not play a role in accepting donations for the campaign, nor did they have a role relating to the contribution from Kevin Knight Management Ltd.

According to the report following the investigation, Elections BC concluded Spirit Alliance did accept the donation, but did not do so through the registered financial agent for the Elector organization.

Spirit Alliance ran two candidates in the 2022 election.

Chris Williams and Sacheen Collecutt both ran unsuccessfully for Kelowna council.