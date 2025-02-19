Plans unveiled to create Kelowna's largest banquet space

Photo: Jordan Arnold on Unsplash

Kelowna developers are hoping to put a large dent in the city’s lack of large banquet and conference space.

A text amendment being proposed for industrial property on Dease Road in Rutland would create, if approved, the largest banquet space in the city.

The proposal for 675 and 683 Dease Road seeks to create approximately 16,000 square feet of banquet or conference space on the second floor of a newly constructed building.

At the present time, the largest space in the city is at the Delta Grand with a floor space of 14,000 square feet and a capacity of 1,000 people.

The proposed Dease Road facility would also have a 1,000 person capacity.

“Kelowna is a thriving city and attracts many visitors. However, the city has a limited supply of event space,” the application states.

“In recent years, large conferences have met at Prospera Place or passed over Kelowna as the city does not have the facilities to host larger groups.

“Graduation classes have had to split their ceremonies in two sittings due to the lack of facilities and wedding celebrations have been held elsewhere due to the limitation on banquet space.”

The space would be located within a newly constructed building with industrial uses and a residential/security operator unit on the bottom floor.

An all encompassing liquor licence will not be sought, instead leaving that up to individual groups wishing to use the hall.

City staff will review the application before it goes to council for discussion.