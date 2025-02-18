Kelowna firefighters quickly extinguish fire in Cawston Avenue home

Photo: Castanet

The Kelowna Fire Department says there were no major injuries after a mattress caught fire on Tuesday night, causing two adults and four children to evacuate their Cawston Avenue residence.

In a news release, Corrie Lang, KFD platoon captain, said firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 500-block of Cawston Ave. at about 7 p.m.

Three engines, one rescue unit and a command unit responded.

“First arriving crew reported nothing visible upon arrival, but was instructed by [the] homeowner that a mattress was on fire in the rear bedroom,” Lang said.

Lang said the crew quickly extinguished the fire, and it didn’t extend to the walls or floor of the home.

Two adults and four young children were able to leave the house before firefighters arrived.

“One adult was treated for minor smoke inhalation and there were no injuries to KFD personnel,” Lang said.

Emergency Support Services was called for the family due to smoke damage inside the home.

Lang said the fire isn’t being treated as suspicious, and reminded the public to check their smoke alarms regularly.