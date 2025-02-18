KF Aerospace secures second plane for its 10-year Purolator contract

Photo: KF Aerospace

KF Aerospace has turned to an Irish company as it updates its fleet following its Purolator contract renewal.

The Kelowna company has acquired a second ATR 72-500 bulk freighter plane, this time from Dublin’s ACIA Aero Leasing, to replace its Convair 580s. The plane is scheduled to be put into use as early as April.

“Following the awarding of our new air cargo contract, we have committed to a quick turnaround time to implement the fleet renewal,” KF Aerospace president and CEO Tracy Medve said in a press release. “ACIA has provided a quality aircraft that meets our needs in a very short period of time.

“This latest transaction represents our first acquisition from ACIA, but our business partnership extends back over many years, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with ACIA.”

KF Aerospace has already conducted a full cargo door conversion on its first ATR72-500F for the program at its Kelowna facility. A third aircraft will be acquired later this year.

KF Aerospace late last year had its B.C. feeder network contract with Purolator renewed for another 10 years.