Ontario fugitive arrested in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A Windsor, Ont. man, on the run from police for 19 months, is safely behind bars after being arrested last week in Kelowna.

Brian Gosse, 57, had been wanted for drug trafficking back in Windsor.

In a news release, police in Windsor say Gosse was arrested on numerous drug charges in April of 2021 after he was found in possession of two kilos of crystal meth, 112 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of cocaine and $8,000 in cash.

Later that year, after being released on bail, he was arrested again with large quantities of meth, cocaine and fentanyl along with $16,000 in cash.

He was again released on bail with conditions that included wearing an electronic monitor.

Police say Gosse removed the device in August of 2023 and has been on the run ever since.

He was eventually tracked to Kelowna and, with the assistance of several agencies including the Kelowna high-risk offender unit, was arrested without incident last Tuesday.

Gosse has since been returned to Windsor to answer to the original drug charges along with five additional charges related to failing to comply with his release order.