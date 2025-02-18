Winner crowned in the battle of the fire departments on the ice at Big White

Photo: Steven Bredin

The Lake Country Fire Department are back-to-back champions after winning the battle for the custom-made fire-extinguisher trophy last weekend at Big White Ski Resort.

The team from Lake Country battled it out against the Big White Fire Department and the West Kelowna Fire Department.

Lake Country came out on top, beating Big White's team by a single goal, 6-5 before beating West Kelowna 8-3, which set up a rematch of last year's final with the LCFD vs BWFD on Family Day Monday.

Big White took the lead early but the Lake Country team battled back for a thrilling 5-4 victory and the coveted custom-made fire-extinguisher trophy.

Steven Bredin, goalie for the Lake Country Fire Department hockey team, thanked Big White for hosting "such an amazing event."

This year, the teams were raising money for Mamas for Mamas, through t-shirt sales, 50/50 tickets and donations. No word on how much money was raised.