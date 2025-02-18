Work crews on Highway 97 are causing slow downs in Lake Country Tuesday afternoon

Photo: Meg An

The District of Lake Country and local fire department along with FortisBC were working on a gas leak in the 9800 block of Highway 97 North in Lake Country.

A social media post from the District of Lake Country indicates residents are being asked to avoid the area around Pollard Rd. and Hwy 97N until approximately 3 p.m.

The work being done near Woody's Pub has traffic down to single-lane traffic north and southbound.

Kelowna RCMP say traffic is flowing and flaggers are now in place directing traffic.

"If motorists can’t avoid the area then they should expect slow going and possible delays," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

"Lake Country RCMP initially responded, but have since left as there is no criminality involved and FortisBC along with the LCFD are better equipped to handle this type of matter," Watters said.

Castanet has reached out to the District of Lake Country for more details.