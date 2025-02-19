Owner upset after real estate association demands photos be removed

Photo: Contributed

All James Strachan says he is trying to do is sell his Kelowna property at the end of Lakeshore Road.

To attract attention, he decided to get creative with his MLS ad listing.

Apparently too creative for the Association of Interior Realtors who, Strachan says, demanded the ad be removed.

At issue, wording on pictures showing the 35-acre property which fly against established rules regarding text and pictures.

In an email to Castanet News, the association says rules and regulations adhere to MLS guidelines for consistency, integrity and professionalism in listings.

“This includes prohibiting text on listing photos to ensure accuracy, compliance with regulations, and adherence to privacy rules, all aimed at providing a high-quality experience for buyers and sellers,” the statement read.

“The policies help maintain a neutral and unbiased marketplace.”

According to Strachan, the rules adhered to by the real estate industry are archaic.

“(Regular) text description is stone age. All you can do is have a dump of text, no headline, no spaces, no paragraphs, no lists, no parentheses, no italic, no bold, just a dump of text,” said Strachan.

“It doesn’t allow anything an expert in communications, language or advertising would want to do.”

To get creative, he included messaging on pictures contained within an extensive slideshow presentation.

“Everyone I have shown it to thinks it is more valuable for all stakeholders to have the messaging on the pictures,” he added.

Except for those that matter.

“With them, it’s their way or the highway. No grievance, no meeting, no hearing, no discussion," Strachan said.

Strachan has since removed the ad and replaced it with one that complies with association regulations.