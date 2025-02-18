Application in place for cannabis retail store in Kelowna's Upper Mission

Photo: Cannabission

A Kelowna cannabis retail store is looking to expand its operation to the Upper Mission.

Cannabission Cannabis has applied to rezone one of the two units at 5008 South Ridge Drive to allow for retail cannabis sales.

They are proposing to establish the sales outlet within 1,260 square feet of space within an area that complies with bylaws pertaining to distances from other cannabis retailers, schools and parks.

“Cannabission has had a perfect compliance record within the BC LCRB,” the application states.

“We are proud to note that we have proven ourselves as a safe, responsible retailer which employs 10 people.”

Cannabission opened a retail store on Gordon Drive in the Lower Mission six years ago.

“The Upper Mission area currently does not have any retail cannabis stores and this site would be ideal to service customers in this area.

“The site is currently zoned as C1 and has Domino’s Pizza as a neighbour. Our existing store is the nearest cannabis store 4.5km to the north.”

Staff will review the application before forwarding it to council for approval.

A licence would have to be obtained through the province.