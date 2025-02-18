Big White records second busiest day on record over Family Day long weekend

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Racers taking part in Saturday's TELUS Kelowna Cup.

Big White Ski Resort saw the second busiest day in its history this Family Day long weekend.

Over 9,600 people passed through the gates on Sunday, coming just 31 skiers and boarders shy of the mark set on December 30, 2016.

"I tell you the word of the weekend was snow,” said senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall. “The difference between Saturday and Sunday was close to 2,000 people. Snow was what made the difference as our second busiest day in our history was Sunday. “

He says 67 per cent of visitors on Sunday were season pass holders with 70 per cent of accommodations booked from British Columbians.

“The rest was made up of Ontario, Washington State and Alberta. Carnival night was as busy as the Christmas light-up event,” adds Ballingall.

The resort saw an average of 101,000 chairlift rides per day over the long weekend.

The strong attendance gave a boost to the TELUS Kelowna Cup on Saturday. More than $15,000 was raised for the Powder Hounds adaptive ski program.

“Since the TELUS Kelowna Cup's inception, these events have raised over $200,000 for a variety of charitable causes within the BC Interior. Alongside our partners at Big White, TELUS is very proud to participate in another highly successful event in 2025,” said Mark Bermel, manager, TELUS Business Solutions.

This was the ninth year for TELUS as the title sponsor for the family-friendly race.

The Family Day weekend is typically the second busiest of the season at Big White, after the weekend between Christmas and New Year’s.