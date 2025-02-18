Property in South Pandosy neighbourhood subject of court ordered sale

Photo: Colliers Canada

An empty lot at the corner of Pandosy Street and Patterson Avenue is the subject of a court-ordered sale.

The property is listed by Colliers Canada for $2.65 million. The last assessment through BC Assessments was $2.462 million.

Offers made on the property are subject to approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

The property at 2565 Pandosy was two separate lots less than a decade ago.

An application to rezone the properties to make way for a nine-unit townhouse development was submitted to the city’s planning department in 2018, but never made it to city council for approval.

“A completed Confidentiality Agreement (CA) will be required to access the Data Room where further detailed information on the offering will be available,” the listing states.

“Prospective purchasers are invited to submit offers to purchase the property for consideration.

“Offers should be presented in the form of preferred offer, a copy of which is

available through the listing agents upon request.”