Kelowna RCMP investigating two suspicious early-morning fires

RCMP in Kelowna have confirmed criminal investigations are unfolding following two suspected arsons in the 1700 block of Springfield Road on Sunday.



Early in the morning on Feb. 16, police responded to two large structure fires near the intersection of Springfield Road and Dayton Street.

There was significant damage caused to two businesses in a 30-minute period shortly after 4 a.m.



“Investigators are working with partner agencies to advance the investigations. Both fires are deemed suspicious,” stated Sergeant Judith Bertrand, media liaison officer for the Kelowna detachment, in a press release.



“At this time of the night, the area was relatively empty with few pedestrians and vehicles.”

Police are now asking for any witnesses who were travelling in the area between 2 and 4:30 a.m. to come forward with any information.

“If you have a dashcam in your vehicle, you may have captured key evidence,” added Sergeant Judith Bertrand.



“We are asking for any witnesses to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net."