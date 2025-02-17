Snow and warm weather expected this week throughout the Okanagan

The Okanagan is currently getting a fresh dump of snow across the region, but it could melt sooner than later as temperatures are expected to increase throughout the week.

The snow showers are expected to continue in the Okanagan until Monday morning. Environment Canada Meteorologist Gary Lee says snow is expected to taper out by that afternoon.

On Monday and Tuesday, the North Okanagan expects an average high of 2 C, the Central Okanagan will be slightly colder at 1 C, and the South Okanagan will average -2 C.

Lee says temperatures are expected to rise this week as warmer air flows throughout the region.

“Warmer air is just kind of pumping in. So it will be like a strong southwest flow,” said Lee.

Temperatures in the north are expected to steadily increase throughout the week. Tuesday will have a high of 3 C, 2 C on Wednesday, and 5 C on Thursday and Friday.

The north could also see some rain on Friday and Saturday.

The central region will be slightly cooler, with a high of 2 C on Tuesday, 1 C on Wednesday, and 3 C on Thursday.

Light flurries are expected in the area from Wednesday through Saturday.

The south is predicted to be the coldest area in the region. The high on Tuesday is -1 C and daily highs will continue to bounce between 1 C and -2 C until Saturday.

Scattered flurries are expected from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning, as well as Friday through Sunday.