Sunday house fire quickly knocked down by Kelowna firefighters, deemed not suspicious

Photo: Contributed

Firefighters say a fire that sparked at a Kelowna home Sunday afternoon is not suspicious.

In a news release, the Kelowna Fire Department said it responded to a structure fire in the 600-block of Del Monte Court at approximately 2 p.m.

Initial crews reported heavy flame and smoke on the side of the home and KFD said fire managed to spread to the attic before it was quickly knocked down.

The fire department said there was a single occupant in the home at the time of the blaze. No injuries to KFD personnel or the home owner were reported.

The fire was deemed not suspicious.

"The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms regularly," the news release stated.

BC Ambulance Service and FortisBC crews were also dispatched to the scene