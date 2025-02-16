254847
Delays at Kelowna International Airport caused by snow in Eastern Canada

Snow that fell overnight has been cleared from the runway at Kelowna International Airport, but travellers are still facing delays and cancellations because of what’s happening elsewhere in the country.

A snowstorm has been battering Ontario and Quebec, causing problems at airports in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. That is having a trickle-down effect on YLW.

Toronto Pearson posted on X that the airport had accumulated over 12 centimetres of snow as of 8 a.m. on Sunday and was expecting another 15 centimetres by the end of the day.

Several arrivals to Kelowna are delayed on Sunday, including flights from Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Those planes often continue on through Kelowna, which means departures are also delayed.

YLW advises travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

