Delays at Kelowna International Airport caused by snow in Eastern Canada

Photo: @TorontoPearson Toronto Pearson airport reports 12 cm of snow in the past 24 hours.

Snow that fell overnight has been cleared from the runway at Kelowna International Airport, but travellers are still facing delays and cancellations because of what’s happening elsewhere in the country.

A snowstorm has been battering Ontario and Quebec, causing problems at airports in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. That is having a trickle-down effect on YLW.

Toronto Pearson posted on X that the airport had accumulated over 12 centimetres of snow as of 8 a.m. on Sunday and was expecting another 15 centimetres by the end of the day.

Melting some of the over 12 cm of snow that fell over the last 24 hours!



At the airport, we have three fixed melters and three portable melters to help keep critical areas clear of snow. pic.twitter.com/LDbaePDLu3 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 16, 2025

Several arrivals to Kelowna are delayed on Sunday, including flights from Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Those planes often continue on through Kelowna, which means departures are also delayed.

YLW advises travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.