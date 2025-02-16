Snow plow operator helps put out one of two suspicious fires on Springfield Road 

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE 8:22 a.m.

A snow plow operator helped put out one of the suspicious fires early Sunday morning.

Cody Lees, owner of Lees Trees, was operating a snow plow along Springfield Road when he spotted the fire. He alerted the Kelowna Fire Department and then took action.

His wife says Lees used a snow shovel and snow to help put out the fire. KFD says an RCMP officer also assisted with a fire extinguisher.

ORIGINAL 6:54 a.m.

Two early morning fires in the 1700 block of Springfield Road are considered suspicious.

Multiple calls came in around 4:00 a.m. Sunday reporting a large pallet fire near a commercial building. The first arriving officer with the Kelowna Fire Department requested 2 additional engines and a command unit.



As the command unit was arriving on scene, a city worker alerted crews to a second fire on the other side of Springfield Rd. The city worker and RCMP members managed to knock down the second fire, which was in a garbage can, using snow and a fire extinguisher.



Firefighters knocked down and extinguished the larger fire. While it did not extend into the commercial building, it did cause damage to the exterior. Crews ventilated the building to clear out smoke that had drifted in through soffits.

The reported pallet fire turned out to be burning in composite and wood building supplies.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene with three engines and a command unit including 13 fire personnel.

There were no injuries to the public or firefighters at either fire.



Both fires are considered suspicious and are being investigated.



Last weekend, there was a suspicious tire fire outside the Kelowna Canadian Tire store on Leckie Road.