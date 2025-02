Photo: Castanet Camera

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that the bridge has been cleared of the stalled vehicle and traffic is moving again.

ORIGINAL: 12:55 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting a stalled vehicle on Bennett Bridge on Saturday, blocking traffic in right lane heading northbound through Kelowna.

A traffic backup can be seen on bridge cameras.

Motorists should expect delays heading north on Highway 97 in the area until the incident is cleared.