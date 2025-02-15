Big White Ski patrol locates missing skier separated from group

Photo: COSAR File Photo

A skier separated from their group Friday was located by Big White Ski patrol, after getting lost heading down the Gem Lake area.

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue shared in a social media post that they were called out around 4:30 p.m. for the missing skier.

According to the volunteer team, several males accessed the Gem Lake area after the lift was shut down and were skiing the Pink Highway when one got separated and did not arrive at the meeting point.

"The others immediately reported him missing to the Big White Ski patrol. We mustered two teams, one from the Two Johns FSR and the drone team from the Gem Lake parking lot," COSAR shared.

As the rescue team was en route, they got word the subject was located and stood down.

"We'd like to offer a huge shout out to the Big White patrollers for their excellent work!"