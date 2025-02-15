Kelowna's Big White Ski Resort flies the flag with pride on National Flag of Canada Day

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Canada is marking the 60th anniversary of our national flag, adopted in 1965 with its iconic red Maple Leaf under Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson.

Canadians, all across the country, are flying the Maple Leaf with pride, including the staff at Big White Ski Resort.

Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall and the rest of the team at Big White are flying the flag with pride on Saturday and preparing to enjoy the game between Canada and the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off tonight at 5 p.m. Pacific.

The surge in national pride comes as tensions with the U.S. have increased over trade war threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a joint statement earlier this week, former prime ministers Joe Clark, Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper urge Canadians to fly the flag with pride as "never before."

A recent Castanet poll indicated that 55.47 per cent of respondents would be proudly flying the flag today, while 34.82 percent said they would not and 9.71 per cent said they were unsure.

The unscientific poll was taken by 8,318 Castanet readers.