Central Okanagan school board to debate increasing busing fees again

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Central Okanagan board of education will once again look at raising the price parents have to pay to have their children bused to school.

The board will be asked to approve an increase of between $75 and $150 per year per student.

The province allocates $600,000 specifically earmarked for busing with the district picking up the rest.

This school year, the total operating cost is projected at more than $7.1 million. With fees bringing in $2.065 million, the district is left with a shortfall of $4.46 million which comes directly from the operating budget.

In a report for Wednesday’s meeting, the board will hear increasing fees will only marginally bring that cost down.

Increasing fees by $75 to $525 would leave a shortfall slightly higher than those experienced this year, increasing by $100 would slightly lower the shortfall while an increase of $150 to $600 a year would lower the anticipated 2025-2026 shortfall by about $250,000.

Total operating costs are expected to rise about $300,000 over the current school year.

The report also suggests the fee increases would bring the per day fee range between $2.87 and $3.28, well below the daily cost of driving a student to and from school when factoring in fuel, vehicle wear and tear and driving time.

Busing fees have increased in the district in each of the previous three years from $300 in 2020 to $450 currently.

The board will review the three options or they could ask staff to bring back additional information.