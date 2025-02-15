West Kelowna, Lake Country and Big White fire departments hit the ice for charity

Photo: Contributed

If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate the Family Day long weekend check out the battle for the custom-made fire-extinguisher trophy this weekend at Big White Ski Resort.

The Lake Country Fire Department will be defending its title starting Family Day Monday at 9 a.m. and going until noon.

The event, which sees firefighters from West Kelowna, Lake Country and Big White battle it out on the ice, has been taking place at Big White's outdoor ice rink for the past eight years.



This year, the teams are raising money for Mamas for Mamas, through the sale of t-shirts, 50/50 tickets and donations.

The final game starts at 11:15 a.m. and one of the organizers of the event, Stephen MacAuley says, we encourage everyone to come out and support a good cause."