Lost piggies roam Lake Country streets; residents hope to reunite them with owners

Photo: Lake Country Community Facebook

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, three little pigs were spotted roaming the streets of Lake Country, raising concerns among residents who are now working to track down their owners.

Christine Simon, a resident of the area, first noticed the pigs on Heritage Drive. She quickly captured a video of the pigs and shared it on Facebook in an attempt to gather help.

"There are three cuties running down the street," she said on Facebook.

Simon says she tried to trap the pigs, but had no success.

Since posting the video on the Lake Country Community Facebook page over 100 comments have been made.

''So that’s how that story started ... there were three little pigs,'' one person wrote.

''They’re looking for straw, sticks and bricks,'' another person shared.

As of Friday afternoon, it's unclear if the owner and the pigs have been reunited.