Kelowna's Eldorado Resort conducting summer season hiring fair March 8

If you are in need of a summer job, there is a good chance Eldorado Resort has one waiting for you.

The Kelowna resort, which is an institution in the Central Okanagan city, is set to host a seasonal hiring fair on Saturday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manteo at Eldorado Resort.

The hiring fair is being held in an attempt to fill more than 150 positions for the upcoming summer season.

The resort, which is located on the shores of Okanagan Lake, is looking for enthusiastic individuals with a flair for hospitality to join its team.

“Creating lifelong memories while working in a fun, fast-paced environment is what new team members can look forward to,” according to a press release. “The fair will provide potential employees a glimpse into the resort’s dynamic work environment.”

Available positions span various departments, including guest services, reservations, pool attendants, housekeeping and culinary roles at the resort’s two restaurants, which are in need of chefs, cooks, servers, bartenders and more. Additionally, there are openings for marina attendants, ideal for those with boating experience.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and discover what working at Eldorado Resort is all about.