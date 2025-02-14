GSL touts Canadian ownership in bid to retain Prospera Place management contract

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The current operators of Prospera Place are hoping the City of Kelowna takes a nationalistic approach in its search for a new operator.

In a news release Friday afternoon, GSL Group president Graham Lee says the company is honoured to be the only Canadian company among three shortlisted to operate Kelowna’s downtown arena after the present 30-year agreement expires in 2029.

The city recently completed a request for qualifications, seeking companies capable of managing and operating the facility.

The shortlisted companies included Oak View Group which operates the SOEC and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and ASM Global, both American-owned companies and GSL Group based out of Vancouver which built Prospera Place and has managed it since the doors opened in 1999.

The threat of tariffs from the new U.S. administration targeting Canada has spurred a renewed sense of Canadianism and a movement urging Canadians to “buy Canadian.”

Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist, when asked about the city’s response, told Castanet News, “we have an internal team evaluating the implications of the proposed tariffs and considering mitigation opportunities. This may include sourcing materials, equipment and services locally.”

Lee says GSL is happy to be shortlisted, and proud to be a family-operated Canadian business.

He says services run through Prospera including ticketing, food and beverage services are run by subsidiaries of GSL.

“In this era of uncertainty, we hope the city seriously considers extending a relationship with a trusted, Canadian company,” says Lee.

“By choosing GSL, the city ensures the revenue, jobs and investments remain in Canada, supporting local businesses and strengthening the Okanagan’s economy.”

The city is now in the process of a more engaged review with the three finalists before making a decision on the new operator, likely by the summer.

Several improvements to the building including lighting and sound systems and a new electronic scoreboard, are expected to be undertaken in the summer as the city gets set to host the Canadian Country Music Awards in September and the Memorial Cup in May of next year.