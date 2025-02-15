Kelowna Women in Business holding second annual business bootcamp

Photo: Facebook

Kelowna Women in Business will be holding its second annual bootcamp later this month.

The business bootcamp will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the UBCO campus. It will offer 12 sessions covering business strategy, personal growth, marketing and finance for female entrepreneurs.

Some of the session titles include Money Mindset: The Key to Unlocking Your Financial Freedom, Speak with Impact: Mastering Communication for Professional Growth and Instagram Unlocked: Building a Winning Social Media Strategy.

Whether you want to elevate your skills, expand your network or gain actionable insights, the bootcamp will cover a wide range of topics.

You can register for the second annual KWIB Business Bootcamp here.