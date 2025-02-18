Kelowna-based WeBC celebrating 30 years of helping female entrepreneurs

Photo: WeBC

WeBC is throwing itself a 30th birthday party.

The Kelowna-based organization, which supports female entrepreneurs throughout B.C., is celebrating three decades in 2025 and is holding a get-together at The Laurel Packinghouse on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The festivities get underway at 11:30 a.m. with a welcome and opening remarks, followed by lunch at noon. There will then be a facilitated discussion between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., followed by a celebration and networking time for those in attendance.

WeBC has spent the last 30 years helping thousands of women to grow their businesses through loans, mentorship, training and resources.

Tickets for the event can be found here.