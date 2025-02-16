Accelerate Okanagan introduces membership program for valley investors

Photo: Accelerate Okanagan

Accelerate Okanagan is attempting to solidify and grow its investor base with a new annual membership program.

The tech accelerator, which is based in Kelowna, is inviting investors to become a member to take advantage of several perks, including invitation-only events, introductions to founders, member lounge access at Innovation Centre, first access to Okanagan Angel Summit, a professional head shot and discounts at local businesses, hotels and resorts.

“I joined AO to connect with like-minded individuals, learn the investor perspective, and engage with the vibrant startup ecosystem,” member and Okanagan Angel Summit alumni Juan Rojas said in a press release. “One of the most rewarding aspects has been building meaningful connections—not just with innovative startups, but also with fellow investors and the incredible team at AO.”

Accelerate Okanagan says the membership offers a unique opportunity to connect with founders and emerging tech companies, build meaningful relationships with fellow investors and actively participate in shaping the future of the local tech ecosystem.

It is ideal for those looking to expand their professional network, support scaling startups or deepen their involvement in the local investment landscape.

More information about the membership can be found here.