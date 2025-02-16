Amuse! eat, drink & be social returns to Kelowna March 1st

Photo: Contributed

Get ready to indulge your senses, sip beverages, and socialize with fellow food enthusiasts as Amuse! eat, drink & be social, makes its return on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Held at the KF Centre for Excellence in Kelowna, the tasting event will showcase over 50 of the region’s top food and beverage experts, with an evening of bites, sips, and pairings.

“Amuse is where the Okanagan’s culinary magic comes to life. It’s a night to sip, savour, and celebrate with the best in the industry while discovering new flavours and hopefully finding your next favourite hot spot,” says Holly Dober, event director.

Guests will have the chance to discover new flavours, experience local chefs and beverage artisans, and celebrate the creativity behind the region’s food scene.

“People are selective about where they eat and drink, and with the growing number of new dining and sipping options, along with loyal favourites in the Okanagan, Amuse provides direct access to potential customers, turning ‘best bites, sips & pairings’ into future reservations and product sales,” adds Dober.

For more information and tickets, click here.