Semi, cyclist crash in Kelowna not the fault of RCMP: IIOBC

Photo: Nicholas Johansen An incident ended with a cyclsit colliding with a semi truck on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue is not the fault of the RCMP, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has now completed an investigation it launched in December 2024, in the aftermath of the incident and said "there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed an offence."

According to the IIOBC, the problem occurred not long after 5 a.m. Dec.11, 2024, when a Mountie in a marked police vehicle saw a man riding a bicycle near the intersection of Pandosy Street and Leon Avenue.

"The man cycled away and the officer followed in the same direction but did not pursue or attempt to stop the man," the IIOBC said in a media release.

"Shortly thereafter, the man was involved in a collision with a semi-truck on Harvey Avenue near Pandosy Street. He was injured in the collision and taken to a hospital for treatment."

That's when they launched their investigation, which included witness statements, video footage and GPS data and concluded it was not the officer's fault.

The condition of the man was not offered.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.