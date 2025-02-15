Kelowna gearing up for Pink Shirt campaign

Photo: BGC Okanagan This year, the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast kicks off BGC Okanagan's Building Futures campaign, with a fundraising goal of $25,000.

BGC Okanagan's annual Pink Shirt Day Breakfast is just around the corner.

Presented by TELUS Business, the breakfast that organizers say "elaborates kindness, inclusion, and the power of lifting each other up" is Feb. 26 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna.

“Pink Shirt Day reflects our core values of belonging, respect, encouragement, support, working together, and speaking out,” Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan, said in a press release.

“By joining us at the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast, you’re helping us create opportunities for children and youth to thrive in inclusive and supportive spaces.”

Funds raised will ensure access to high-quality programs that teach children and youth valuable skills such as empathy, caring, inclusion, and community engagement.

These programs also provide safe spaces and systemic opportunities for all children and youth in the community, helping them build brighter futures.

Attendees will enjoy a morning filled with positivity and inspiration, featuring keynote speaker Matteo Stewart, a three-time International TEDx Speaker, Belonging Practitioner, and Senior Inclusive Leadership Facilitator.

Guests are encouraged to dress in pink outfits to show their support for the kindness movement.

There are only four tables left for the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast and tickets can be purchased at trellis.org/pink-shirtday.

For those unable to attend but would like to contribute, donations can be made at the same website or at www.bgco.ca.

BGC Okanagan is seeking sponsors also. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to get involved, please contact Richelle Leckey, [email protected].

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate kindness, foster inclusion, and support the next generation of leaders at the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast.