Several townhomes planned for empty lots on Morrison Avenue

Photo: Lime Architecture

A piece of property vacant for years on Morrison Avenue could finally be developed.

Lime Architecture has submitted a proposal to turn lots at 735 and 743 Morrison into townhomes.

The proposal would include two three-storey buildings and a total of 11 townhomes.

“Although the proposal consists of two separate lots, they are being developed together with a shared drive aisle access to ensure an efficient use of developable land while aligning with the guiding principles of the city for respectful and conscientious development,” the application states.

“The current MF1 - Infill Housing zone has been specifically designed to provide infill development within the core area of Kelowna while limiting density to six ground-oriented units or less, thus ensuring each development is sensitively designed to the surrounding community.”

The development sits within the city defined core area and just outside the South Pandosy Urban Centre.

It is near the Richter Street transit supportive corridor and within walking distance of Okanagan College and Mission Park Shopping Centre.

Staff will review the application before it is forwarded to council for discussion.