Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise raises $92,000 in 4th annual Season of Giving raffle

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise is celebrating the huge success of their 4th Annual Season of Giving—12 Days of Prizes Raffle Calendar, which raised an impressive $92,000.

This marks a total of $548,000 raised over the past four years.

“The community support is just incredible,” says Kelowna Sunrise Rotary project lead, Randall Bamford.

“It was a pleasure working on this raffle calendar and seeing the local businesses stepping up to support us, many of whom have been with us since the very beginning. From the many sponsors and prize donors to the teams at each Save-On-Foods store that sold calendars, thank you so much.”

Half of the proceeds from this year’s sales will benefit the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) of Kelowna. The funds will help empower the centre’s important work with children, youth, and families affected by child abuse and neglect.

The CYAC brings together a variety of services to respond to child abuse cases, including investigation, advocacy, medical care, counselling, and court support.

“Rotary is such a force for good in our community and we are so grateful for their continued support.” said CYAC executive director, Ginny Becker.

“Every Calendar sold represents a meaningful connection to our work and makes a vital contribution to the recovery of the children who walk through our doors.”

The remaining funds will support other rotary initiatives, including youth development programs, literacy efforts, food security projects, and more.