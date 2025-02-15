Save on your 2025 dog license – Renew by February 28

Photo: RDCO

If you have a dog over three months old and have lived in the Central Okanagan for more than 30 days, it’s time to ensure your furry friend has the proper ID.

You can save $20 on your 2025 dog license by renewing or purchasing it before February 28.

After that, fees will return to regular rates on March 1, with annual licenses priced at $40 for spayed or neutered dogs, and $80 for those who are not.

How to Get Your License:

Online: Visit rdco.com/dogs.

In-person: You can get your dog license at the RDCO Office (1450 KLO Road), Regional Dog Pound (890 Weddell Place), municipal offices in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, or the Kelowna SPCA (3785 Casorso Road).

Why License Your Dog?

As part of the responsible dog ownership bylaw, all dogs three months or older in the Central Okanagan are required to be licensed.