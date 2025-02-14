Okanagan man, friends create one-acre homage to country they love

Photo: Stuart Sutton A dozen residents of Holiday Park went onto Ellison (Duck) lake today and moved the snow around to make a huge Canadian Flag. This is in preparation for Flag Day, this Saturday, February 15, 2025.

In what could arguably be the most Canadian expression of national pride, a dozen Okanagan residents took to Duck Lake with their shovels Thursday and left a distinct one-acre wide mark.

“We built a Canadian flag,” organizer Stuart Sutton said.

He said it’s a celebration of flag day, which is Feb. 15, but more than that it’s a celebration of the country he loves. Sutton said that he didn’t want to get political, but the show of national pride felt right given the current climate.

When he made a call to his fellow residents at Holiday Park to get out onto the ice on a bright and sunny afternoon, the notion was met enthusiastically by others.

The flag, measuring 320 by 80 feet, required extensive preparation, which he and his uncle happily embarked on.

“I only had 100 foot measuring tape, so I had to go and build some more with binder twine and then we had to measure out where all the flag points were going to be,” Sutton said.

“We spent about two hours getting that ready the day prior. And then yesterday, we all went out on the ice and executed the plan.”

He and the remaining dozen retirees shovelled and etched a maple leaf for three hours.

“You know, the weather was really nice yesterday — it was -4C plus sunny and no wind — it was a perfect day but also, it almost seemed like karma to have a day like that.”

Thanks to the long cold stretch in the Okanagan, the ice on the lake is pretty sturdy so Sutton thinks it will stick around for a while.

That means that anyone flying overhead may get a good view of his handy work and maybe have a bit of a boost in their day.

“People who are arriving (in Kelowna) via air can see the flag on the lake—it's right on the flight path of planes landing," he said.

Tomorrow, for the actual event, he and a few friends may gather around their creation again, and then sing the anthem for the occasion.