Owners of So Fetch Canine Social Club hoping to obtain liquor license

Photo: Castanet/file

Owners of a dog-friendly cafe in downtown Kelowna hope to add alcohol to the menu.

So Fetch Canine Social Club have brought forth an application to obtain a liquor licence for the Ellis Street cafe.

The cafe, which opened last fall, features separate entrances and areas for pets and their owners.

The lounge is for people and their furry friends while a separate room, separated by a window, is for pets only.

The liquor application is seeking to allow alcohol service in the lounge area only.

“The City of Kelowna has approved and stamped our drawings for an alcohol capacity of 30 people in the lounge side of our business,” the application states.

“Our business has been operating for four months under winter hours with limited operating days and shorter service times.

“As we transition into spring and summer, our hours and days of operation will adapt to customer demand, potentially expanding to accommodate increased traffic due to warmer weather and the influx of tourists.”

It states a request to operate from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. represents the “maximum hours needed to ensure flexibility in our service schedule throughout the year.”

“The addition of alcoholic beverage options is a direct response to customer requests, representing a small, but meaningful enhancement to the overall experience we provide.”

Should the city eventually approve the application it would be forwarded to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.