Kelowna business spreads love and support to local workers

Photo: After Hours Supply Co.

In the spirit of love and community this Valentine’s Day, After Hours Supply Co., a local lifestyle brand inspired by cars and nightlife, is spreading kindness with a heartfelt gesture to Kelowna's small businesses.

Employee Ally Ross and the team at After Hours Supply Co. is spending part of their Valentine’s Day hand-delivering personalized cards to local businesses.

Ross says the cards, designed and printed by the team themselves, are a meaningful way to show appreciation for the people behind the scenes, many of whom are often overlooked during busy times.

“We know a lot of the people who work at these businesses, and we just think they are great,” said Ross.

“I spent eight and a half years working at a local restaurant, and I really understand how tough it can be for small businesses to compete with larger corporations.''

Throughout the day, After Hours Supply Co. will be visiting businesses around Kelowna, spreading love and positivity while encouraging others to support local.