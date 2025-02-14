Tragic farm accident in Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White

Kelowna emergency services, including BC Ambulance the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP were called to an orchard on Pooley Road just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived they found a man trapped underneath a vehicle he was working on.

The incident happened at 4:41 p.m., "police learned the jack used to hoist the vehicle had failed, crushing the elderly individual. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by the BC Coroner Service and the incident appears to be a tragic accident," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

"The Kelowna RCMP offer sincerest condolences and thoughts to the family," Watters says.

RCMP add they will not be releasing any further details out of respect for the family’s privacy as they cope with this traumatic and tragic event.