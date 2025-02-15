Kelowna’s Freeze the Fall drops haunting "Hypothermia" music video, shot in the Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Kelowna's Freeze the Fall, a hard rock band made up of talented teenagers, has released the music video for their latest single, "Hypothermia," offering fans a chilling cinematic experience set against the scenic backdrop of the Okanagan.

Directed by Evan-Riley Brown of Orphanarium, the video combines raw, cinematic visuals with the band’s signature dark sound.

The rock band is comprised of Quinn Mitzel on guitar and lead vocals, Aria Becker on bass and backup vocals, and Jonah Goncalves on drums.

"Hypothermia" blends haunting melodies with intense hard rock instrumentation.

With its themes of online anonymity and toxicity, the song explores how people behave when they can hide behind screens.

The majority of the music video was filmed in Lake Country.

''It was five days of shooting. It was very, very cold, but a really fun process. Everybody worked so hard, and we are so grateful for everybody who contributed to it," said Becker.

''We filmed the water scenes at the YMCA in Rutland," Mitzel added.

The group hopes to be a source of inspiration for other young adults.

If you would like to see Freeze the Fall live, you can catch them at Crown and Thieves on Friday, Feb. 21st.

“Hypothermia” is available for streaming on all platforms.