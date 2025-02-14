KGH Foundation kicks off Heart of BC 50/50 Lottery on Valentine’s Day

Madison Reeve

The KGH Foundation has launched its first-ever Heart of BC 50/50 Lottery on Valentine’s Day, offering a heartwarming way to support health and wellness in BC's southern interior.

With the jackpot already over $115,000, the lottery offers the chance to win up to $600,000, with half of the proceeds funding preventative health programs, mental health services, and life-saving treatments in the region.

As a sweet way to promote their partnership, KGH Foundation CEO, Allison Young and YMCA Southern Interior VP Marketing & Philanthropy, Tammy Watson have released a fun twist on an old Valentines Day favourite.

The Heart of BC 50/50 isn’t just about winning—it’s about looking after the people we love,” says Allie Young.

“Every ticket helps fund life-changing, preventative health programs that keep our families, friends, and neighbours healthy, out of the hospital, and thriving right here at home.”

The Heart of BC 50/50 Lottery is an evolution of the former Lake Life Lottery, now streamlined into an all-cash format.

“The YMCA of Southern Interior BC and KGH Foundation share a deep commitment to building healthier communities,” adds Allyson Graf, president and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

“This 50/50 is a unique way to give back, ensuring families across the Southern Interior have access to the care they need before reaching the point of crisis.”

With the final deadline set for March 14, 2025, there's never been a better time to take a chance on love—and a potentially life-changing jackpot.