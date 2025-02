Photo: Cindy White

Emergency services responded to reports of a man trapped under an overturned vehicle on Pooley Road Thursday early evening.

BC Ambulance, the Kelowna Fire Department and the RCMP were called to an orchard at 3120 Pooley Rd. just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Reports indicate a man became trapped under an overturned vehicle.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.