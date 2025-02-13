Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray takes shots at Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney

Photo: The Canadian Press

One day after Mark Carney, stopped in Kelowna, Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray took some shots at the leading candidate in the race to become Canada’s next prime minister.

“Carbon Tax Carney came to Kelowna to tell people they should ignore the damage caused by 9 years of the Trudeau-Carney Liberals, to downplay the fentanyl crisis, and to promote his new and bigger shadow carbon tax that will make Canadians even poorer, Gray said in a statement to the media.

During his address to the crowd gathered at the Ramada Hotel Carney addressed issues, including the carbon tax, housing market reforms, international trade, and Canada’s economy.

Specifically, Carney pointed out that Canada should have some sympathy for the fentanyl epidemic in the United States.

"Part of it we got to respect is that fentanyl is an absolute crisis in the United States— It's a challenge here, but it's a crisis there and us doing what we can to help them with that is absolutely appropriate," he said. "And of course, securing our borders is in our interest as much as it is in their interest."

Gray took exception to the statement pointing out that over 2,200 British Columbians, 6 every day, died from overdoses last year.

"He should tell that to the thousands of mothers and fathers who have had their children die in their arms or alone in an alley as a result of deadly drugs like fentanyl. He should tell that to the first responders and healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the fentanyl crisis every day," says Gray.

Gray also condemned Carney for not condemning the carbon tax.

"Carbon Tax Carney is Just Like Justin. He will only make life more costly for everyone and carry on the same radical policies that are destroying lives and our communities," Gray says.

Over 300 people gathered at the Ramada Hotel in Kelowna on Wednesday to meet Carney, he spent the day in Vancouver on Thursday.

If Carney wins the leadership race, he would become Canada’s 24th prime minister and lead the Liberals into a likely fall election.

