Karat Chocolate and Pastry Boutique anticipates busy Valentine's day rush

Photo: Madison Reeve Valentines Day 2024 line-up outside of Karat

Karat Chocolate and Pastry Boutique is preparing for an especially busy Valentine’s Day, with long lineups expected as customers flock to pick up handcrafted chocolates and sweets for their loved ones.

Known for its high-quality chocolates and pastries, the boutique has become a local favorite for those looking to celebrate the occasion.

As the day arrives, the shop is already seeing long lines, and some items are quickly selling out.

"It's a very busy week for us. I think it will be extremely busy," said owner Amanda Helman.

Among the boutique’s offerings are handmade Couverture chocolates, or "bonbons," made with 60 percent cocoa butter or higher — the highest quality chocolate available.

This year, some of the most popular items include the milk chocolate and raspberry mousse cake for two and the heart-shaped chocolate truffle cake. The boutique is also featuring a red velvet latte.

Karat has been in Kelowna for the past nine years.