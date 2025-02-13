Big White ready to host Telus Cup on Family Day weekend

YouTube Big White Ski Resort

The annual Telus Cup is set to go this Saturday, February 15 at Big White Ski Resort.

The annual race has been held at Big White since 2015, raising almost $200,000 over the years for charitable causes.

The race goes at Telus Park and is always a unique and family-friendly race format.

The friendly competition is designed for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels. The race operates on the idea that participants try to match their first run's time down the track, and the closest match secures the grand prize, $10,000.

"It's not about being the fastest; it's about precision and strategy," says the Big White website.

Costumes and outlandish outfits are encouraged with prizes for the best dressed. The competition isn't just on the track; it's a celebration of style and skill.

This year's event is proudly supporting the Powderhounds, an adaptive snowsport program of People in Motion; a local non-profit and a registered charity.

Racing begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and the prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m.

For more information or to book your spot click here.

Registration ends February 14, 2025.