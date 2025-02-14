Kelowna Karting is expanding to include new VR entertainment

Less than a year after opening its doors, Kelowna Karting is expanding its entertainment profile.

The indoor go-kart centre on Campion Road in the Reid’s Corner neighbourhood will begin offering a unique virtual reality experience later today.

“We really wanted to continue to build this up for the community. They have supported us so much since we opened up with the go-karting track that we wanted to give back and offer more things to the community,” said company owner Scott Hargrove.

“This is the latest thing. Hopefully a bit of a different offering so it can appeal to some more people that maybe wouldn’t have come here for the go-karting and try to make it that fun place that we want everybody in Kelowna to come to.”

Hargrove says he went to a family entertainment trade show in Orlando, FL last year looking for something to fill some of the mezzanine space.

When he saw the Zero Latency arena, he was sold.

“This just stuck out to us.

“I personally had never really used VR a whole lot growing up, but when we experienced the Zero Latency arena for the first time with the complete free roam, no cables so you’re not tied into anything and the large space we are in here, you really get the heart pumping.”

Hargrove is also introducing a virtual axe throwing area on the main level which also opens Friday.

And, he promises more additions down the road.

Hargrove also made a significant change to the track, eliminating the kids track and incorporating it as part of the main track.

Kids will now have the ability to use the entire track during specific times.