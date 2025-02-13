AltiTunes Music Festival reveals full 2025 lineup, promises epic après-ski vibes at Big White

Photo: AltiTunes

The wait is over: Thick as Thieves Entertainment has unveiled the full lineup for the AltiTunes Music Festival, set to take place on April 4 to 5, 2025, at Big White Ski Resort.

Headlining this year’s festival are Bob Moses, the Grammy-nominated duo known for their emotive dance sound, and Loud Luxury, the Juno Award-winning pair behind the hit Body. Joining them are an eclectic mix of talent, from global names to rising stars and local acts.

“AltiTunes is where mountain culture meets musical euphoria. This lineup reflects our vision: world-class talent, homegrown artists, and moments that friends will remember forever," said Kurt Jory, TATE co-owner.

The lineup includes:

Emmit Fenn – The California-based producer, known for his collaborations with Kygo and Billie Eilish, will bring his emotive electronic beats to the mountains.

– The California-based producer, known for his collaborations with Kygo and Billie Eilish, will bring his emotive electronic beats to the mountains. ELOHIM – A favorite among electronic fans, ELOHIM’s atmospheric vocals and unique sound have earned her spots alongside Marshmello and Louis the Child.

– A favorite among electronic fans, ELOHIM’s atmospheric vocals and unique sound have earned her spots alongside Marshmello and Louis the Child. ME N Ü – Twin sisters and DJs from Calgary, whose fresh take on electronic music has gained attention in the scene.

– Twin sisters and DJs from Calgary, whose fresh take on electronic music has gained attention in the scene. Pineo & Loeb – Halifax’s funk-electronic duo, who bring their blend of dance, hip-hop, and rock to the slopes.

– Halifax’s funk-electronic duo, who bring their blend of dance, hip-hop, and rock to the slopes. Kelland – The Western Canadian artist who recently earned a nomination for Electronic/Dance Artist of the Year and is known for his chart-topping tracks.

– The Western Canadian artist who recently earned a nomination for Electronic/Dance Artist of the Year and is known for his chart-topping tracks. Local Talent – Regional acts like Just K8, DJ Invizible, Angie C, and New Girl will bring the Okanagan’s freshest sounds to the stage.

The festival will offer plenty of opportunities to enjoy both the mountains and the music, with sunset concerts, cozy gatherings, and late-night dance sessions all part of the experience.

Weekend and single-day passes available at altitunesmusicfest.com.