Prolific Kelowna protester, litigant brought challenge up too early

Photo: Colin Dacre A vexatious litigant was in court again.

A regular fixture in the Kelowna courthouse was not granted leave to file a constitutional challenge over a couple of tickets he got for being out on his scooter without a license or helmet.

David Lindsay, known to the greater community for his continual protests against government mandates during the pandemic, was once a fixture in B.C. courts.

For persistently taking legal action without merit against others, Lindsay was labelled in 2006 a “vexatious litigant.”

Gaining the label “vexatious litigant” means Lindsay must apply to the court for permission to start civil legal proceedings or file an application in any British Columbia court.

There was some grey area about the issues he took with getting a ticket while out and about on his scooter, given that it was not a civil matter.

Lindsay argued that he should not have been required to file an application for leave to file the notice of Constitutional Challenge because the Violation Tickets constitute part of his constitutional right to provide full answer and defence to criminal proceedings

BC Supreme Court Justice Steven Wilson, however, said that Lindsay’s argument fell short because there were no criminal proceedings in the Court, nor has there been a conviction in the provincial court from which to appeal.

Basically, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Absent a conviction, the exception in the Vexatious Litigant Order for making full answer and defence to a criminal proceeding does not apply,” they wrote.

“Leave is denied because the arguments he intends to make as outlined in the Constitutional Challenge are in relation to a matter that is within the jurisdiction of the Provincial Court,” Wilson said.

Wilson said with the matter basically being premature, Lindsay needs to see the matter proceed in provincial court first.

“If Mr. Lindsay is convicted, he has his right of appeal. If Mr. Lindsay is acquitted by the Provincial Court, there would be nothing for this court to decide,” he said.

When the time comes, Lindsay may again raise the Constitutional Challenge he drummed up to fight his tickets. That is, in broad strokes, that the police are out of their jurisdiction while policing in B.C., let alone when enforcing traffic rules.

Speaking to that notion, Wilson said "it is not my intention to touch upon the merits of Mr. Lindsay’s constitutional arguments, but I do expect that the Attorney General will be of a different mind."