Kelowna-based rental property brokerage no longer authorized to operate following urgent order to suspend licence of managing broker

A Kelowna-based rental property brokerage firm is now looking for a new managing broker after its current manager had his licence suspended.

The BC Financial Services Authority has suspended the licence of Tao (Terry) Guo after an investigation into Menethil Properties Ltd. found that Guo had abandoned his duties as managing broker. The BCFSA investigation is continuing, but Menethil is not permitted to operate until a new managing broker is licensed in relation to the brokerage.

Menethil’s director, Yu (David) Song, tells Castanet, "we hope to have a new broker sometime in the next two weeks."

Menethil provides rental property management services for approximately 100 properties in Kelowna.

The BCFSA says the decision to suspend Guo’s licence was made after they discovered that Guo, Menethil’s managing broker, had moved overseas and was delegating his managing broker responsibilities to Song, who is not licensed to serve as a managing broker.

The Real Estate Services Act requires all real estate brokerages to have a licensed managing broker in place to supervise the brokerage.

Guo’s failure to supervise the brokerage was discovered during BCFSA’s ongoing investigation into Menethil’s accounting and payment practices.

Song had previously been licensed as Menethil’s managing broker, however, his managing broker licence was cancelled in September 2023. BCFSA found Song committed professional misconduct when he failed to file financial statements, properly maintain financial records, and did not respond to BCFSA’s requests for information as required under the Real Estate Services Rules.

Song’s managing broker licence was cancelled and he was required to pay a $25,000 penalty, he was allowed to continue operating with a representative broker licence and he maintained his role as director at Menethil.

“BCFSA sought an urgent order to suspend Guo’s licence due to its concerns for the interests of consumers. Having a licensed and qualified managing broker in place to provide the necessary supervision of a real estate brokerage is an important mechanism for protecting consumers,” said Jon Vandall, BCFSA’s senior vice president.

“Evidence that Guo no longer had care and control of the brokerage created an urgent need for BCFSA to take action to protect the public.”

Despite the action, the BCFSA says there are no immediate impacts to tenancy agreements. Tenants are protected by the Residential Tenancy Act and are advised to continue paying their rent according to the terms of their tenancy agreement.