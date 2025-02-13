Suspicious incident in Rutland under investigation

Photo: Contributed

A troubling incident in Rutland has raised concerns about neighbourhood safety.

A Kelowna woman took to the Kelowna Alert Facebook page to share that her sister was approached by a man driving a silver Mercedes while walking her dog near Rutland Elementary School on Feb. 11.

The man, described as being in his late 30s or early 40s with a beard, initially drove past her but then circled back. In a secluded, dark area, he allegedly pulled up beside her and demanded she get into his car.

Quick to act, the woman managed to pull out her phone and run away, calling her sister for assistance. After meeting up with her sister, the two women spotted the same silver Mercedes parked on the side of the road, its lights off.

Concerned for other community members, the woman shared the alarming incident on social media.

"Don't walk alone at night. It worries me that this happens in our neighbourhood where there are kids and teenagers walking to and from school," she wrote.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed officers are investigating the incident.