Police have several in custody after swarming Kelowna home

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 8:51 a.m.

Police have now entered the Lester Road home they've been at since early Thursday morning, a Castanet reporter on scene said.

Residents in the area reported police swarmed the home shortly after 5 a.m. and once ERT teams arrived, they called for the people within to come out with their hands up.

It appeared that several people did finally come out of the home shortly after 8 a.m., and closer to 9 a.m. officers entered the home.

UPDATE 8:33 a.m.

More people have emerged from the Lester Road home that attracted significant police attention this morning.

So far, up to five people have emerged from the home at the behest of armed officers, a Castanet reporter on the scene said. Only some appear to have been taken into custody.

The reason why police have descended on the home remains to be seen though the police presence has not let up.

There's a helicopter and drone are in the area, in addition to ERT, police dogs and Kelowna RCMP officers.

Photo: Rob Gibson Police have one in custody following a police incident this morning.

UPDATE 8:26 a.m.

Police remain on scene and have now taken two into custody from the house that is the centre of attention.

"Come out the front door," RCMP can be heard saying from their megaphone.

A Castanet reporter on scene said they could hear three shot-like sounds and officers on scene have their guns focused on the Lester Road house.

UPDATE 8:12 a.m.

A person has emerged from the Kelowna home at the centre of police activity and been taken into custody, according to a Castanet News reporter at the scene.

The person can be seen on hands and knees as armed officers take custody of them.

Passersby are being turned away as police try to contain the scene.

Police have yet to comment on what's happening.

ORIGINAL 7:55 a.m.

Police have converged in large numbers in front of a house on a Kelowna street, and are calling for the people within to come out.

There are around eight squad cars and three ERT vehicles outside a home on Kelowna's Lester Road. Officers on the scene are armed, and in their gear.

According to a witness on scene, they've been there since around 5 a.m. and have calling for the residents of the home to come outside, with their hands up.

As of yet, nobody seems to have emerged.

A portion of the road in the 500 block of Lester Road is blocked to traffic, between Leathead Road and Sylvania Crescent.

A call has been made to RCMP to learn more about the incident.

Photo: Contributed Police could be seen near Hein Road .