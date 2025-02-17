RDCO holding pop-up recycling depots again in Peachland and Lake Country

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will once again host a number of pop-up recycling depots for residents in Lake Country and Peachland.

The 16 recycling events are being funded through Recycle BC.

The RDCO says the pop-up depots will make it easier for residents to access recycling facilities, saving Peachland residents from driving to West Kelowna and Lake Country residents from driving into Kelowna.

Materials such as foam packaging, plastic bags, overwrap, glass bottles and glass jars that are not accepted in curbside carts will be accepted at the pop-up depots.

Electronics, light bulbs and fixtures and household batteries will also be accepted.

“The goal is to make recycling more accessible to our residents,” says Cynthia Coates, supervisor of solid waste services at the RDCO.

“These events have proven to be a valuable resource for our communities. We strive to connect with as many residents as possible, increasing recycling awareness and keep recyclable materials out of the landfill.”

Eight pop-up depots will be held in Peachland and eight in Lake Country from March through October.

Peachland depots will be held the second Saturday of each month at the Community Centre parking lot on Sixth Street from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Lake Country depots will be held on the fourth Saturday of each month at the parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Hill Road also from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.